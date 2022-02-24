Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 324,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,757 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 383,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 375,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.49 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

