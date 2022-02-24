Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

