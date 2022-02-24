Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Position Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 235.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alexander’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alexander’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ALX opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.15 and a 12 month high of $308.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

