FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $315.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.04 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

