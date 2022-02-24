Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2,931.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.