FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.
NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $58.52 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.
See Also
