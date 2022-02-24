FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,168.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 809,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 745,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 89,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

