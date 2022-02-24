Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $34.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of CWEN opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

