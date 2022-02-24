cVault.finance (CORE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $118,521.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $72.52 million and approximately $118,521.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $7,251.71 or 0.20580903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00033284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00109374 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

