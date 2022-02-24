SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF opened at $133.39 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.39 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

