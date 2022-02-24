68 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $474.68 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $460.36 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.