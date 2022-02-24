Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,702,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 96,690 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

