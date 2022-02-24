Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last Week

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.20 million and $3,340.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.30 or 0.06729940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,262.30 or 1.00077100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00042873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00048672 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

