HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFC. Cowen raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

