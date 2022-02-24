Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.190 EPS.
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
