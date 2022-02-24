Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Stratasys updated its FY22 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stratasys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stratasys by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.