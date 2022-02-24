Truist Financial Comments on Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $294.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26. Ring Energy has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

