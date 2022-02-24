Brokers Issue Forecasts for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 399,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 972,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

