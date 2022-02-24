B. Riley Comments on Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPB. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

TPB stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $638.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

