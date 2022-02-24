Analysts Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a one year low of $136.82 and a one year high of $201.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.