The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

MTW stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

