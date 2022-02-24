Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Issued By Piper Sandler

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ProAssurance by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

