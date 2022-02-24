Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

EQR opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.