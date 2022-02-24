SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.41 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day moving average of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

