Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

