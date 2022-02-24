Truist Financial Weighs in on Range Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

