SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.