TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.18. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 64,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of -0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,886 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 296.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,283,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,846,000 after buying an additional 2,455,900 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,522,803,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,109,000 after buying an additional 6,727,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

