TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.18. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 64,113 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of -0.05.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
