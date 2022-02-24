Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $27.19

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $25.98. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 64,954 shares.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.