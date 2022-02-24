Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 38,948 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($134.64) to GBX 7,300 ($99.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 805.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

