Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Walmart has raised its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $135.05 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $374.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 87.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,325 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.