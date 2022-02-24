Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $100.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of PLXS opened at $79.45 on Monday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $791,533 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,888,000 after buying an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 671.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth $6,582,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

