Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Up to $126.28

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.28, but opened at $130.48. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $125.40, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.