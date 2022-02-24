La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.89

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.89 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 1873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

