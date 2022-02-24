Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

VSH opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,097,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

