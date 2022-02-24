Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $28.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,480 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,763 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
