Synectics plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of SNX opened at GBX 113.75 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.59. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
