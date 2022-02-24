Synectics plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 113.75 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £20.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.59. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.17).

Get Synectics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.