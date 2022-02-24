First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

AG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 191,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after acquiring an additional 764,944 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 0.91.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

