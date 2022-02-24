Ixcoin (IXC) Hits Market Cap of $658,794.31

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $658,794.31 and $9.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,245,737 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.