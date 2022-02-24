Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27.
About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
