Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $8,110,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 149.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 385,166 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $5,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.