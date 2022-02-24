ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives $8.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 897,335 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,521,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,182 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 24.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

