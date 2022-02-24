Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,615 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $83,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

ODFL stock opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

