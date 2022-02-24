Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $48,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 273,238 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,714,000.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78.

