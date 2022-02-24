UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $46,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.