Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $55,172.33 and $441.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

