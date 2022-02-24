Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

