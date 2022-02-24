Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 425 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $132.94.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

