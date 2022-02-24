Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,901,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,043 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $16,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

