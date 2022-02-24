MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

CRL stock opened at $283.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.80 and a 200 day moving average of $384.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.