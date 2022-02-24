Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

