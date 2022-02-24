Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.46.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$144.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.78. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$103.76 and a 12 month high of C$152.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

